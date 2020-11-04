LACA jam tonight
There will be a jam at 6 p.m. today at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. Masks must be worn and social distancing will need to be maintained while in the LACA building. Those who arrive late and find that the front door is locked should press the doorbell or knock.
The next LACA courtyard concert is scheduled for Nov. 10 and will feature John Merchant.
Concerts are at 7 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance by calling (231) 845-2787 or by visiting ludingtonartscenter.square.site/shop/courtyard-concerts/16.
Plaza brick distribution
The small James Street Plaza bricks that surrounded the clock tower in downtown Ludington are sorted.
Ludington Mayor Steve Miller will be spearheading the distribution. He is asking those who purchased bricks, or are the designee of the purchased bricks, to contact him directly to arrange for pick up.
Miller can be reached at (734) 846-7677 or mayor@ci.ludington.mi.us.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet Nov. 9
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.