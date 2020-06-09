VanderWall to hold outdoor coffee hours Friday
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, has announced outdoor coffee hours for Friday. Coffee hours are open to residents of the 35th District to express opinions or concerns about state government, or to request assistance with a state issue. VanderWall will meet with constituents at the following times and locations:
• 9-10:30 a.m., Douglas Park, 110 S. Lakeshore Drive, Manistee;
• noon-1:30 p.m., Maley Park at the junction of U.S. 31 and Deadstream Road, Honor;
• 2:30-4 p.m., Herman Park, 1060 S. Herman Road, Suttons Bay
Due to the continuing threat of coronavirus, social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged.
For more information, contact VanderWall’s office at 1-855-347-8035 or email sencvanderwall@senate.michigan.gov.
Residents who are unable to attend the coffee hours may write VanderWall at Sen. Curt VanderWall, P. O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909-7536.
Fundraiser for Pentwater -Hart bike trail is June 27 in Pentwater
While COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of many events, work toward the creation of a bicycle and pedestrian trail from Pentwater to Hart has continued behind the scenes.
On Saturday, June 27, the Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail will host a Tacos for the Trail fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. on Pentwater’s Village Green. With support from the Starting Block in Hart, tacos will be available for a minimum suggested donation of $10. The short, guided bicycle ride will depart from Second Street on the north side of the Village Green at 1 p.m. and will wind through the village. The ride is open to all ages and abilities. Donations can also be made without receiving tacos.
Social distancing and masks will be required while obtaining food.
All proceeds from the event go toward construction of the Pentwater-Hart Trail.
The proposed trail begins with paved shoulders — already completed — leaving Pentwater to the south and across Longbridge Road. A multi-use trail be constructed in right-of-way along Wayne Road to Harrison Road, from Harrison Road east to 72nd Avenue and along 72nd Avenue. It will then join with the proposed Safe Routes to School section near Hart Public Schools and will connect to the north end of the William
Field Hart-Montague Trail.
The paved trail would be separated from the road’s edge by a safety buffer.
The goal of the Pentwater-Hart Trail Committee, founded in fall 2015, is to raise $4.2 million, most of which will come from grants. To preserve and maintain the Pentwater-Hart Trail, the committee has created a “friends” group, whose volunteer members currently work on creation of the trail and in the future, and will maintain the trail to the safety standards of the appropriate government agencies. Funds raised in excess of the goal shall be placed in a reserve fund and shall be used solely for trail maintenance.
Those interested in becoming members can find a membership form at www.pentwaterharttrail.com.