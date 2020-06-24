District Health Department No. 10 to begin reopening services
After being closed due to COVID-19, District Health Department No. 10 is now beginning to offer several programming services; however, the department's offices still remain closed to the general public, per guidance through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Safe Start Plan and executive orders. Entryways to health department buildings will remain locked and visiting clients must call to enter.
All individuals entering the building will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and asked to wear a mask. Masks will be provided for those who don't have them. No client will be denied service for their inability to wear a mask.
The following health department services and how they are currently being offered:
• Family Health: Women, Infants and Children (WIC): Call your local WIC office to schedule a phone appointment. The health department continues to offer phone appointments to clients through June 30. Breast feeding peer counselors continue to be available to provide support over the phone to those in need.
• Home Visiting Programs: Case managers will call to schedule an appointment. Healthy Families, Children’s Special Health Care Service (CSHCS), and Maternal Infant Health Program (MIHP) and Healthy Families America (HFA) are beginning to integrate in-person appointments in an outside setting, utilizing masks and social distancing practices. Telehealth visits continue to be an option for clients.
Hearing and vision services are beginning to reach out to schools for the upcoming school year.
• Immunizations: Call 888-217-3904 to schedule an appointment. 45-minute in-person appointments are being scheduled at this time with prioritization given to babies less than 24 months and children kindergarten through seventh grade. Vaccines for other age groups, including adults, can be scheduled with central scheduling as time permits.
• Family Planning, STD and Breast & Cervical Cancer Screening Clinics: Call 888-217-3904 to schedule an appointment. Medications & birth control will be mailed whenever possible.
Select Family Planning services will be delivered curbside as staffing allows, such as certain birth-control methods, pregnancy tests, Plan B and confidential birth-control pill dispensing. Medical clinics are currently scheduling 1-hour in-person initial and annual visits.
Paperwork can be done in the car or mailed in ahead of time.
For community health, call 888-217-3904 for more information on services such as client-based community health services, currently being provided via phone or video-conferencing; community connections, which is providing phone-based basic needs navigation with the addition of limited drop-off services as needed; Tobacco Treatment Services (TTS) through Telehealth counseling; Cancer Control Navigation Program (including breast and cervical cancer prevention).
Staff are now enrolling individuals who are at risk for developing diabetes or diagnosed with prediabetes for a virtual programming opportunity. To learn more, visit: www.livewell4health.org/diabetes-prevention
The Adolescent Health Center is continuing to provide phone/video conferencing behavioral health services for students in Brethren, Cadillac, Chippewa Hills, Grayling, Hart, Lake City, Mesick, Manton and Shelby schools.
For environmental health, call the health department office or email info@dhd10.org. Environmental Health services will continue offering scheduled services to the public such as septic permits, well permits, recording environmental concern complaints, conducting mortgage evaluations and point-of-sale evaluations, providing drinking water sampling and groundwater contamination sampling.
Permits and applications can be dropped off at the District Health Department No. 10 office in your county. Please ring the bell for service.
For drinking water samples, refer to the health department's website for details on sending in or dropping off water samples.
Environmental Health services will also continue offering select services to businesses and contractors such as soil evaluations, septage truck approvals, final inspections of septic and well installations, day care inspections, suspected food-borne illness outbreak investigations, food service complaints, plan reviews, pre-opening inspections of food operations, routine and follow-up inspections and consultation with food service operators.
LACA now accepting artwork for Pandemic Ingenuity exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is currently accepting artwork created during the COVID-19 shutdown for a July exhibit entitled Pandemic Ingenuity. Artists of all ages are encouraged to submit artwork of all mediums. Symbolic works are welcome as well as portraits, jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed-media, photography, pastels, short stories, poems and paintings of watercolor, oil and watercolor will be accepted.
Two-dimensional work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string, or sawtooth hangers are allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
The entry fee is $5 per artwork, with a limit of three works per artist. Completed artwork can be dropped off at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington, no later than Friday.
Pandemic Ingenuity will be on display in LACA's performance hall gallery and a public artist reception celebrating the participating artists will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10. Due to limitations on indoor gatherings, LACA will be arranging time slots/reservations for those planning to attend the artist reception. For more information, contact LACA via email at info@ludingtonartscenter.org.