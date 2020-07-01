Chamber, Daily News to host candidate forum July 14
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ludington Daily News are co-sponsoring a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Waterfront Park in Ludington.
It will be an opportunity for the public to hear from state and local candidates in their respective races in the Aug. 4 primary election.
Attendees are being asked to bring a blanket or a chair for seating while practicing 6-foot social distancing at the park.
The forum will feature candidate introductions and a question-and-answer session conducted by a panel.
The Daily News is accepting questions to consider asking candidates via email at editor@ludingtondailynews.com. Please put “Candidate question” in the subject line.
Mason County Democrats to meet Thursday
The general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at Sutton’s Landing. Democratic candidates have been invited to speak. Those who attend are to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, contact Ed Miller at 757-3729.