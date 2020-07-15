Reimagined Pentwater sand sculpture contest to start July 18
This year’s 47th Pentwater Sand Sculpture Contest is being reimagined due to COVID-19 precautions, but Mears State Park beachgoers can still sculpt imaginative designs any time between July 18 and Aug. 15 and be recognized for their efforts.
The traditional one-day event held the Friday before Pentwater’s homecoming is now a four-week long Fun Fest. The hope is that people’s sculptures reflect the “Discover Pentwater” theme of this year’s homecoming. The intent is for residents and visitors to come and safely enjoy the state park beach, express their love for Pentwater and have their sculpted creations seen by a broad audience on social media. Teams can have their work admired if they snap several photos of their completed designs and email them in jpeg format to pentwaterserviceclub@gmail.com. The service club will post the photos on its website, its Facebook and Instagram pages, and also on the Pentwater Sand Sculpture Contest’s Facebook page. Participants should also include a photo that shows a recognizable Mears State Park landmark in the background. If members of a team wish to receive participation ribbons, their submission to the club’s email address should include one team member’s name and postal address, along with the number of people on the team.
Teams also are encouraged to post photos on their own social media accounts.
There are a few rules to follow: Designs should be in good taste, and family appropriate; shovels, buckets, watering cans, spoons, putty scrapers, brushes, trowels, butter knives, drinking straws and pieces of aluminum flashing can be used to sculpt, but in sand and water only; naturally uprooted dune grass, feathers and driftwood found on Mears State Park beach can be used for decoration, but decorating materials found elsewhere are not allowed; and pulling live dune grass for decoration is not permitted as the grass protects against erosion.
The suggestion on how to reimagine this year’s Sand Sculpture Contest due to COVID-19 precautions was made to the Club by Elissa Buck, a Michigan DNR event coordinator at Ludington State Park.
For more information, email pentwaterserviceclub@gmail.com.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class Aug. 7-8
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding CPL classes on Aug. 7 and 8. The class on
Aug. 7 will be from 6 to 9 p.m., and the class on Aug. 8 will be all day. The cost is $50 for club members and $100 for non-members. Contact Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330 to register.
LACA genealogy workshop rescheduled for July 18
“Writing About Your Family’s Genealogy,” hosted by Linda Sandow, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts in the center’s main gallery at 107 S. Harrison St. The workshop will be interactive with group discussion weaving history and a family event into a planning timeline. Participants are asked to bring genealogy notes.
Earlier this year, Sandow released a historical novel, “Jacob Castle and Gliding Swan: The Story of a Mennonite Man and Shawnee Woman,” set in 18th century Pennsylvania and Virginia. Participants in the genealogy workshop will be able to choose their own writing genre, according to Sandow.
“Everyone will walk away with a plan or the encouragement to continue their documentation of family lore,” she said.
The class size is limited to five participants, one per 6-foot table. Masks are required, and the cost is $5. Sandow’s novel will be for sale after the workshop for $10.
For more information, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.
N.A. resumes at community church
Narcotics Anonymous will resume at Community Church at noon and 8 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays; and 8 p.m. Saturdays at 109 N. Harrison St.
Children’s farm hosts coloring contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting its July coloring contest. Entries should have a fair or camping theme. The contest is open to people with special needs of all ages and seniors. Ribbons will be awarded for the top three art pieces for each group. Participants should mail their entries to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411, and include their name, age and full address. People with special needs should write “s.p.” on the envelope or picture. The deadline for the contest is July 30. Participants can enter as many pictures as they like. For more information, call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
All Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm programs will follow current regulations for everyone’s health and safety.