Free backpack giveaway Aug. 29
There will be a Free Back Pack Giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Scottville West Shore Bank. Backpacks will include notebooks, pencils, crayons, a gluestick, folder and sealed snack. CDC guidelines will be followed during the giveaway.
LACA jam tonight
The LACA jam is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 in the courtyard on the eastern side of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts building, 107 S. Harrison St. Guests should bring a chair and a mask to use as appropriate and maintain social distancing. A fence with a gate has been constructed in the back of the courtyard. The gate will be open.
Mike Lenich, Road Less Traveled to perform during weekend
Mike Lenich will perform outdoors from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Village Cafe, 347 S. Hancock St. in Pentwater. Lenich will also perform from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday with Road Less Traveled for the COVE benefit garden walking tour, 4850 S. Brye Road in Ludington.