Hamlin Twp. Board to meet July 16
There has been a change for the Hamlin Township Board of Trustees’ meeting schedule. The meeting originally set for July 9 will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at the Hamlin Township Hall.
Hansen family reunion is Aug. 2
The annual reunion of the descendants of John and Catherine (Olssen) Hansen will be held this Sunday, Aug. 2 at the home of Kevin and Nancy Hansen, 3139 W. Victory Drive in Ludington. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass and any family history they would like to share. Table service, drinks and a meat dish will be provided. Dinner will be at 2 p.m. For more information, call (231) 843-8973.
Questions sought for candidate forum hosted by Chamber, Daily News July 14
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ludington Daily News are co-sponsoring a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Waterfront Park in Ludington.
It will be an opportunity for the public to hear from state and local candidates in their respective races in the Aug. 4 primary election.
Attendees are being asked to bring a blanket or a chair for seating while practicing 6-foot social distancing at the park.
The forum will feature candidate introductions and a question-and-answer session conducted by a panel.
The Daily News is accepting questions to consider asking candidates via email at editor@ludingtondailynews.com. Please put “Candidate question” in the subject line.