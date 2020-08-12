Outdoor LACA jam tonight
There will be a LACA jam at 6 p.m. tonight in the courtyard of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., on the eastern side of the building. Attendees are asked to bring a chair and a face mask, and plan to maintain social distancing. A fence with a gate has been constructed in the back of the courtyard, and the gate will be open.
The next LACA jam is planned for 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at the end of the parking lot behind the Blue Moon/HumaniTea building.
Dodson, Harvey to perform Sunday
Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. at Emerson Lake Inn, 7786 E. U.S. 10 in Branch.
American Legion Post No. 76 open this week
The Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post No. 76 will be open from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 16.