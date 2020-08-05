Blood drive Thursday in Pentwater
The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from noon to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 at VFW Post 6017, 8440 N. U.S. 31 in Pentwater. Area residents and summer visitors are welcome. The Pentwater Service Club is providing volunteer staff support in memory of one of its former members, the late Bill Duncan.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet Aug. 10
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Attendees are asked to wear face masks.
Mike Lenich, 80 Cows to perform Friday
Mike Lenich and 80 Cows will perform a socially distanced outdoor show from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Village Cafe, 347 S. Hancock St. in Pentwater.