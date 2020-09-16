Census hub location update
There will be a census hub from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 and Friday, Sept. 25 at Orchard Market, 8418 N. U.S. 31 in Free Soil.
There will also be a census hub from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Saturday and Sept. 19, and from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Lakeside Wiener Wagon, 5800 W. U.S. 10, Ludington.
Blessing of the Animals is Sunday
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host its 25th anniversary of the Blessing of the Animals, featuring a pet show, pet olympics and a silent auction at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The event will be held outside, and all current COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.
Sanitized pews under the tents will be spaced out for families. Sanitized chairs will be in a rack, or attendees can or bring their own.
There will be drive-in-style parking, and people can choose to stay in their cars during the event. The silent auction building will have one way in and out and will follow all restrictions.
There will be a new face mask contest for attendees. Sign-up is the day of the show. A small entry fee is required. Trophies and ribbons will be awarded to the winners, and all proceeds support the children’s farm.
The outdoor blessing service is free and people and pets of all sizes are welcome. All pets must be on a short leash or in a carrier. Owners are responsible for their pets.
The pet show and contests will follow the free Blessing of the Animals. There is a $5 fee per class to participate. Trophies for first place and ribbons for second and third place will be given.
Contests include owner/pet lookalike; pet costume; people costume; dog food eating; pet talent; and special needs class of clothespin in the bottle.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is at 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil.
For more information, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org or call (231) 462-3732.
Victory Twp. cancels fall clean-up
Due to limited volunteer help and safety concerns, the Victory Township fall clean-up has been canceled until spring 2021, according to Jim Mazur, township supervisor.
Spectrum Health launches curbside vaccination program
In an effort to encourage more Michigan residents to get a flu shot, Spectrum Health is launching one of the Midwest’s first curbside vaccination programs. Spectrum Health piloted the program at select locations and now has more than 40 sites operational across West Michigan.
This new curbside service is for all ages — including childhood vaccinations — and includes many immunizations, injections and tests as well as blood pressure checks. This includes a host of services, from flu vaccines to B12 injections and strep tests. The service is also helpful for patients that have mobility challenges.
Appointments can be scheduled online, via Spectrum Health’s My Chart app, or by calling the office and requesting a curbside visit. The scheduler will inform patients to look for designated parking spaces upon arrival. Patients then call the phone number on the sign and registration is completed over the phone. Clinical staff then meets patients at their vehicle, ready to perform the necessary service through the car window.
Most appointments take less than 10 minutes. Hospital leadership is assessing additional services that could safely be provided at the curbside with plans to continue to grow this program.