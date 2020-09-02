Petunia Parade dollar drop fundraiser is Sept. 11
There will be a no-contact drive-by donation opportunity to raise funds for the Ludington Petunia Parade on Friday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rotary Park in front of the band shell on Lewis Street. The Petunia Parade watering truck and its crew will be there.
This year’s Petunia Parade was delayed as a result of COVID-19. The delay resulted in overcrowded plants.
Consequently, many of the flats contained far fewer plants than the original number planted at the greenhouse. It became necessary to purchase 165 additional flats of petunias to complete our planting, at an unexpected added cost of $1,500.
The removal day for this year’s petunias — which is determined by changes in air temperature, humidity, rainfall, and the condition of the plants, as well as the condition of the soil — is scheduled for the following day, Saturday, Sept. 12.
For more information, visit www.ludingtonpetuniaparade.com.
Frank Galante to perform tonight
The second of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ courtyard concerts, featuring Frank Galante, is from 7 to 8 p.m. tonight at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance so that LACA can make sure that the audience can maintain social distancing in this intimate venue. Tickets may be purchased at the LACA gift shop, by calling (231) 845-2787 or by visiting www.ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
Next up in the courtyard concerts is Fremont John on Sept. 8.
LACA jam on Wednesday
The next LACA jam is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Ludington Area Center for the Arts courtyard on the eastern side of the building at 107 S. Harrison St. Attendees should bring a chair and a face mask, and should plan to maintain social distancing. A fence with a gate has been constructed in the back of the courtyard. The gate will be open.
Mason County Democrats to meet Thursday
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democrats is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Sutton’s Landing. Masks and social distancing are required, and a Zoom link will be provided to members prior to the meeting.