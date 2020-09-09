MDOT closes part of Business U.S. 31 for culvert replacement
The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed a portion of U.S. 31 Business Route, Polk Road, over Russell Creek in Hart — for an approximately $1.1 million culvert replacement.
The project began Tuesday and is expected to continue until Monday, Nov. 2.
During construction, U.S. 31 BR will be closed between the northbound ramps and Comfort Drive, approximately 700 feet east of the northbound U.S. 31 ramps.
Traffic will be detoured via U.S. 31, Monroe Road and Oceana Drive. Access will always be maintained to homes and businesses.
For an alternate detour, take the Hart exit at Polk Road exit 149 and head west to northbound 56th Avenue, east on Tyler Road and south on 72nd Avenue.
This project involves replacing the original culvert from 1976 to ensure proper flow and drainage underneath the roadway.
Jimmy Dodson to perform Friday
Jimmy Dodson will perform a solo acoustic set from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Mason County Republicans to meet
The next meeting of the Mason County Republican Party is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Sutton’s Landing.
Peterson Farms to hold food pantry drive
Peterson Farms will hold its second Food Pantry Drive from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 18, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 19.
This year the event will be held at the Peterson Farms Trucking parking lot, just north of the H.R. office on Oceana Drive. The event will drive-thru drop-off to ensure safe social distancing for all involved.
All the non-perishable food collected from the two-day event will be donated to Oceana County food pantries. In exchange for donating goods, Peterson Farms will give donors a free custom-packed box with 2 pounds of sliced apples and 2 pounds of tart cherries, grown locally in Oceana County.
Virtual open house to discuss M-115 Manistee River bridge project
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have an informational open house meeting to provide the latest information regarding the project to replace the superstructure of the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River in Wexford County.
Interested residents, commuters and business owners are encouraged to attend from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting. To join by phone without using Internet, call (248) 509-0316. The conference ID is 496 612 918#.
Copies of the meeting transcript and presentation are available by mail. Call (517) 335-4381 or email monsmam@michigan.gov to request a copy.
Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please call at least seven days before meeting date.
MDOT plans to replace the superstructure of the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River just west of Mesick in Wexford County, a project tentatively expected to begin in spring 2021. This work will require a detour for about four months during construction, using No. 9 Road, 4 Road and M-37.
Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project.
Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form, by mail, email or phone Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or write to Monica Monsma, MDOT Environmental Services Section, Van Wagoner Transportation Building, 425 W. Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050, Lansing, MI 48909.
Comments should be submitted by Oct. 1.
American Legion Post No. 76 meeting
Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post No. 76 is having a meeting at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the hall.
For more information, call 231-510-2464.