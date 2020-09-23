AFFEW beach sweep rescheduled for Sept. 26
The International Beach Sweep hosted by A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 12 and postponed due to weather.
AFFEW President Julia Chambers encourages people to volunteer and enjoy the beach while helping the community. Garbage and litter will be collected, tallied and sent to a worldwide database. This is one of the last beach sweep events of the year.
Bags and gloves will be provided. Wear a mask when you check in. Meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
LACA jam tonight
There will be an outdoor jam at 6 p.m. tonight at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts in the courtyard on the eastern side of the 107 S. Harrison St. building. Bring a chair and a mask to use as appropriate. Plan to maintain social distancing. A fence with a gate has been constructed in the back of the courtyard, and it will be open during the event.
Boston Brass to perform for limited audience Oct. 18 at Ramsdell
West Shore Community College is the sole sponsor of the Boston Brass, performing from the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee on from 8 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. There are 30 reserved, socially distanced seats available, and the seats are only reservable until Oct. 1. Tickets can be reserved are on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing Tasha Dault at tdault@westshore.edu. The concert will also be live-streamed at www.westshore.edu/community/performing-arts.
American Legion brat, burger night Friday
The Edwing H. Ewing American Legion Post No. 76 is hosting its Brat and Burger Night from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25.
Entertainment will be provided by Owosso Karl starting at 4 p.m.
For more information, call Buzz at 231-510-2464.