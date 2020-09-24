Michigan Works to host virtual job fair today
Michigan Works West Central is partnering with several local employers to host a Virtual Job Fair today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A list of participating employers and available positions can be found at www.michworkswc.org/in-the-spotlight/virtual-job-fair-sept-24.
AFFEW beach sweep rescheduled for Saturday
The International Beach Sweep hosted by A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 12 and postponed due to weather.
AFFEW President Julia Chambers encourages people to volunteer and enjoy the beach while helping the community. Garbage and litter will be collected, tallied and sent to a worldwide database. This is one of the last beach sweep events of the year.
Bags and gloves will be provided. Wear a mask when you check in. Meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
American Legion brat, burger night Friday
The Edwing H. Ewing American Legion Post No. 76 is hosting its Brat and Burger Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Entertainment will be provided by Owosso Karl starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call Buzz at (231) 510-2464.
Boston Brass to perform for limited audience Oct. 18 at Ramsdell
West Shore Community College is the sole sponsor of the Boston Brass, performing from the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee on from 8 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. There are 30 reserved, socially distanced seats available, and the seats are only reservable until Oct. 1. Tickets can be reserved are on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing Tasha Dault at tdault@westshore.edu. The concert will also be live-streamed at www.westshore.edu/community/performing-arts.