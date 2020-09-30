League of Women Voters presents virtual sheriff interviews
The League of Women Voters of Manistee County recently held a virtual candidate interview with the three candidates for Manistee County Sheriff — Ken Falk, Brian Gutowski and Doug Topolski. This interview session is available at www.facebook.com/lwvmanisteecounty or by searching for “League of Women Voters, Manistee County” on Facebook and scrolling down to the Sept. 21 event.
The interview is also available on the league’s www.vote411.org website under “Candidate Debate Videos.”
LACA to host jam tonight, courtyard concerts coming
There will be a LACA jam at 6 p.m. tonight in the courtyard on the eastern side of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, wear masks and plan to maintain social distancing. If the weather is bad, the jam will be in the main gallery. Masks must be worn and social distancing will need to be maintained in the LACA building.
In addition to the jam, LACA’s courtyard concert series will feature the following artists at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on these dates:
• Oct. 6 Cheryl Wolfram;
• Oct. 13 Taylor Makowicki;
• Oct. 20 Greg Kjolhede;
• Oct. 27 Nathaniel White and Noah Cameron;
Tickets are $5 must be purchased in advance by calling 845-2787 or by visiting ludingtonartscenter.square.site/shop/courtyard-concerts/16.