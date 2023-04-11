YAC hosting Lake Jump events
The Mason County Youth Advisory Council is hosting events to encourage people to support this year’s Lake Jump, which benefits the YAC.
From 5 to 8 pm. today, YAC members will be at House of Flavors in Ludington to talk about teen mental health projects. The restaurant will donate portions of the proceeds during this time to the Lake Jump, which takes place April 22 at Stearns Park beach.
The event is an opportunity to sign up to jump, sponsor a jumper or give an additional donation toward the cause.
There will be another event From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Culver’s.
Manistee PFLAG to meet April 16
The Manistee chapter of PFLAG — an organization that supports LGBTQ+ individuals and their families and friends — will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St. in Manistee.
A program of vital importance to the LGBTQ+ community and their families will be presented. Join for a discussion which affects all of our lives and especially the lives of our LGBTQ+ loved ones.
Visitors, those who are curious or have questions, and those who would like to help support, educate, and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families are welcome to attend.
For more information, email pflagmanistee@gmail.com.
Medication, sharps take-back event coming to Mason County
Fairgrounds
The Leeward Initiative, Mason County’s substance use prevention coalition, is partnering with Michigan State Police, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Ludington Police Department, West Michigan Community Mental Health, the Mason County Fairgrounds and Corewell Health Ludington Hospital to host a drive-thru medication and sharps disposal take-back event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22.
Community opioid and medication take-back events provide a safe process for disposing of unused medications while protecting our communities, children, and environment.
Remove the risk from your home and bring your unused and expired medications and sharps, to the Leeward Initiative’s medication take-back event at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Find more details about the event on Facebook by searching or through the Leeward Initiative’s page and events. Those planning to drop off sharps should have them secured in a sharps disposal box or another safe container. Those with questions can call Grace Richardson at (231) 316-8583 or email grichardson@dhd10.org.For more information or to find other take-back event locations throughout Michigan, visit http://michigan-open.org.