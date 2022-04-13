Free COVID tests available at libraries
Free COVID test kits are available at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The Ludington Library is at 217 E. Ludington Ave. The Scottville Library is at 204 E. State St.
The free COVID home tests are provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The test kits are available while supplies last.
Local residents are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household.
Visit the library during normal business hours and ask for your kit at the front desk. The Mason County District Library is open for indoor service as well as curbside from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Ludington open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mason County District Library programs and services are free.
St. Simon Catholic Church to host mission conference May 22-24
St. Simon Catholic Church will host its mission conference, “The Most Holy Eucharist: Gift and Sacrament,” May 22-24 at 702 E. Bryant Road, Ludington.
The schedule includes:
• Confessions, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday;
• Mission Hour with Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament and Solemn Benediction, 7-8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday;
• A Solemn Closing Mass, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday;
• Daily Mass, 8:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, with Confessions following at 9:30 a.m.;
Mission conference titles are “The Eucharist as Foreshadowed in Both the Old and New Testaments and the Church Fathers on Eucharistic Doctrine” on Sunday, May 22; “Rekindling Eucharistic Amazement: The Saints and the Eucharist” on Monday, May 23; and “The Most Blessed of the Seven Sacraments” on Tuesday, May 24.
This Holy Rosary Parish Mission will be Preached by the Rev. Fr. Wade L. J. Menezes, CPM of the Fathers of Mercy. Fr. Wade will have his CDs, DVDs and books available and will conduct a book signing each day.
American Legion Easter egg hunt April 16
American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76 will host an Easter egg hunt or kids age 1 to 10 years old at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Post, 318 N. James St. The event is open to the public.
Taco Tuesday April 19 at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion will have Leah’s Famous Taco Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at 318 N. James St. in Ludington. Tacos are $2 and all proceeds will go to Post 76.
Fin & Feather Club plans skeet, shotgun shooting class in June
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County is sponsoring a skeet and shotgun shooting class at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the skeet range.
Bring a shotgun, a 7 1/2- to 9-shot box of shells, and eye and ear protection.
For more information, call Bruce Krieger at (231) 357-4598 or Dan Englehart at (231) 510-1003.
There is no charge for this class.