Mitten Tree begins
its 63rd year
Church Women United’s Mitten Tree project began in 1961 and is still going strong in 2023.
Those who would like to participate by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens or hats for the underprivileged children of Mason County can submit their donations at the Salvation Army anytime throughout the year.
They’re distributed just before Christmas.
Contributors simply need to put hats and mittens in a bag with their name, address and phone number/email and the quantity of items donated and bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington marked for the “Mitten Tree.”
The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.
For 2023, there is an ample amount of scarves already donated.
The program is flexible. Participants can choose their own pattern, size and colors. To volunteer, request free yarn, or to ask a question, contact Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 to get free yarn.
The goal of the Mitten Tree is for all needy children of Mason County to have hats and mittens in time for Christmas.
All donations of mittens and hats are greatly appreciated.
MCC to host Community Agriculture Night May 11
Mason County Central Schools will host Community Agriculture Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Upper Elementary, 505 W. Maple Ave., Scottville.
Senior center
announces November trip to Philadelphia
The Ludington Senior Center is planning a trip to Lancaster County and Philadelphia, Nov. 13-18.
The trip will feature motorcoach transportation, five nights’ lodging with eight meals provided, a “Miracle of Christmas” show at the Sight & Sound Theater with massive sets and live animals.
There will also be a visit to an Amish country homestead and a show, “Jacob’s Choice,” at the Amish Experience Theater, as well as a “First Noel” show at the American Music Theater.
The trip also features a guided tour of Philadelphia including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell among other sites, and a guided tour of Lancaster and Amish country.
The cost of the trip is $725, double occupancy, with a $75 deposit to register.
This trip is open to the community, not just seniors.
For more information, call (231) 845-6841 or visit the Ludington Senior Center at 308 S. Rowe St.