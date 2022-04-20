Christian camp
scholarships are
available
Youths in Mason and Oceana counties, age 7-18, may qualify for scholarships to attend a Christian camp this summer. Through a joint effort of several local churches — ArkLight Ministries, Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries and Grace Adventures — resources are available to provide up to 75% of camp fees that average $400 to $500 per camper. The participating family is expected to pay the remaining 25%, but this could be waived in special needs situations. Organizers encourage interested families to first contact their home church for summer camp opportunities. If your local church summer camp programs don’t work out, contact Grace Adventures, a scholarship sponsors, at (231) 873-3662 to consider their summer camp programs.
Scholarship inquiries, applications and approval are being coordinated by Chaplain Jerry Thorne. Contact Thorne at jerrythorne@charter.net or (231) 425-3693.
Scholarship applications should be submitted by April 30. Available scholarship monies will be awarded on May 7 at the Camp Information Day from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Grace Adventures, 2100 Ridge Road, Mears.
Lincoln Day Dinner
is April 28
The annual Lincoln Day Dinner will be held Thursday, April 28 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive in Ludington.
There will be a social dinner from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Senator and former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson will be the speaker.
Mason County Republicans can RSVP by calling (231) 845-6300 or (231) 843-1462.
VanderWall to host coffee hour Friday
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, has announced he will host a set of coffee hours on Friday, April 22, in Manistee and Ludington.
VanderWall will meet with constituents at the following times and locations on Friday:
• 1-2 p.m., Manistee County Building, Board of Commissioners Room, 415 Third St., Manistee
• 3-4 p.m., Mason County Airport Conference Room, 5300 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Coffee hours are open to all residents of the 35th District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue. The 35th District includes Mason, Manistee, Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon and Wexford counties.
For more information, contact VanderWall’s office toll-free at 1-855-347-8035 or email SenCVanderWall@Senate.Michigan.gov. Residents can also write to Sen. Curt VanderWall, P.O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909-7536.
Mason County Officers Association to meet Thursday
The Mason County Officers Association will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Sherman Township Hall in Fountain.
This is a regular quarterly meeting with reports from county officials and a program to include discussion on county drains by Larry Protasiewicz from the Spicer Group.
Card-Making event April 22 at Ludington Senior Center
On Friday, April 22, at 1:30 p.m., the Ludington Senior Center will give participants the opportunity to make their own greeting cards. Sharon Tushek will be on hand to give instructions for making the cards at a cost of $6, including the envelopes. Call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 to make a reservation.
Free COVID tests
available at libraries
Free COVID test kits are available at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The Ludington Library is at 217 E. Ludington Ave. The Scottville Library is at 204 E. State St. The free COVID home tests are provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The test kits are available while supplies last.
Local residents are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household.
Visit the library during normal business hours and ask for your kit at the front desk. The Mason County District Library is open for indoor service as well as curbside from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Ludington open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mason County District Library programs and services are free.
Ludington Senior Center starting golf league
The Ludington Senior Center is starting a golf league in June. The league will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Lakeside Links. Blind draws for teams, scrambles, weekly goals, clinics and establishing handicaps, are a few things that will take place. The league is open to the community and golfers don’t necessarily have to be senior citizens to join. For more information, call the Ludington Senior Center at (231) 845-6841.