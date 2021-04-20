LASD buses conducting evacuation drills
Buses for Ludington Area Schools will be conducting evacuation drills in April during the take-home route.
These drills could cause a delay of approximately 10 to 15 minutes for a student to return home. See www.lasd.net/downloads/_news_/202104191136.pdf for the drill schedule.
For more information, call 231-845-3890.
Free face masks, face shields available at health department
With the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state of Michigan, District Health Department No. 10 is offering non-medical grade face masks and face shields on a first-come, first-served basis to community agencies and the public. These supplies are available in all 10 of the health department’s county offices, including the Ludington office at 916 Diana St.
During the last several months, the health department has has received an abundant supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service (MDHHS). In the past, the PPE supplied has been distributed to community agencies and the public within the health department’s 10-county jurisdiction counties to help protect individuals against COVID-19.
Anyone who is interested in receiving a free face mask or face shield should come during business hours and ask the clerk for more information.
The health department asks residents to remember that they can slow the spread of COVID-19 by masking up, maintaining social distance, following quarantine and isolation guidelines, and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department continues to provide Michiganders with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. To schedule a vaccine appointment, go to www.dhd.org/schedule; residents who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 888-217-3904.
For more information, email covid@dhd10.org, or visit www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine.
Fin & Feather Club offers basic pistol class
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding a basic pistol class for men and women from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 1. The cost of the class is $20. Participants must be registered to take the class. Register by calling Jim at (231) 907-8330. This class teaches the proper way to handle a firearm, including loading, unloading, and other fundamentals.
The club has some hadn’t guns and ammo that can be used if needed.