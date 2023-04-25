Free and Accepted Masons Swiss steak dinner today
The Pere Marquette #299 Free and Accepted Masons will hold a Swiss steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Masonic Temple, 108 W. Ludington Ave. A $15 donation is requested. All proceeds go to help support scholarships for Mason County high schools. The dinner is open to the public. Parking and entry is available at the rear of the building and an elevator is available to the second floor.
Japanese flower
arranging workshop May 20
Great Wave Zen Sangha is pleased to offer a three-hour workshop in ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arranging, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Ludington Senior Citizens Center, 308 Rowe St., Ludington.
This workshop is open to all teens and adults, regardless of experience. Tools and materials for the workshop will be provided.
The cost is $60.
For more information and to register, visit https://bityl.co/IKLZ.
Disabled American Veterans meet May 2
The Disabled American Veterans will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 in downtown Manistee’s West Shore Community College building at 400 River St. There is on-street parking. Everyone interested in the DAV Chapter is welcome to attend. For more information, call (231) 510 9088 or visit www.DAV43.com.
Spring clean-up
for Amber Township
residents May 6
Amber Township’s annual spring clean-up event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road. The clean-up will be held on the north side of the Town Hall parking lot.
No tires, paint, hazardous waste, yard waste, batteries or freon appliances will be accepted. The township will also not accept commercial refuse. Items must be bagged, boxed or bundled. Metal products must be separated for the Padnos container. Recycling material needs to be taken to Waste Reduction. Residents are asked not to leave any garbage on the grounds before 8 a.m.or after noon on the day of the clean-up.
Amber Township’s clean-up day is for township residents only.
Tree seedling pickup Friday, Saturday
Tree seedling orders made through the Mason-Lake Conservation District can be picked up at locations in Ludington and Baldwin this weekend.
Pick-up times have been scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Friday or 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Mason County Fairgrounds in Ludington, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin.
All pre-orders had the option of picking up in either Ludington or Baldwin. Those who ordered are asked to double check that they’re going to the correct location in the confirmation email they received after placing orders.
To change locations, call the conservation district at (231) 757-3707 no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Pick-up in Ludington will take place at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Enter the fairgrounds from the U.S. 10 entrance and park along the south side of the Community Center building. Staff and volunteers will be available to help with pick-up and with shopping for additional seedlings or merchandise. People are asked to do their shopping first while their original order is pulled from the floor.
The Baldwin pick-up will be at the Wenger Pavilion behind Jones’ Ice Cream.