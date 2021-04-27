Community blood in memory of Dale Kompik II drive is May 17
A community blood drive, held in honor of Dale Kompik II and sponsored by Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 17 in the fellowship hall of Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 Nelson Road in Ludington.
It’s the 13th blood drive in honor of Kompik, who was a healthcare worker prior to his death in 2017.
Walk-ins are welcome for the May 17 event, but appointments are preferred. Several openings are still available. To make an appointment, visit donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/128139 or email Becky Gerhart, the donor chair, at gerhart.becky@gmail.com.
FloraCraft to host vaccine clinic today
FloraCraft will host a vaccine clinic from noon to 3 p.m. today, April 28 at its Longfellow Place facility in partnership with District Health Department No. 10. FloraCraft is also offering a $50 incentive to any employee who receives the COVID-19 vaccination, either at the clinic or on their own.
“We firmly believe in the importance of everyone getting the vaccine in order to eradicate COVID-19 from our community and beyond,” FloraCraft President and CEO Eric Erwin said. “Hosting this clinic for our employees and their families allows us to remove barriers for our team and signals our commitment to doing our part as we all attempt to return to normal.”
Health department offers off-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics today
District Health Department No. 10 is hosting two offsite COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the general public on Wednesday, April 28, at Little River Casino Resort and Double JJ Ranch. Clinic times and locations are as follows:
• Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Hwy. in Manistee, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; walk-ins welcome from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Schedule online at: https://ph-district10.as.me/immscovidcasino202104. Those who don’t have a computer or internet can call (231) 349-4178 for assistance.
Available at the clinics will be first doses of the Moderna vaccine, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people age 18 and older.
Little River Casino Resort is offering $10 Free Play to anyone getting their vaccine at this clinic.
• Double JJ Resort, Back Forty, 5900 S. Water Road in Rothbury, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; walk-ins welcome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule online at https://ph-district10.as.me/covid2021dbljj0416r5. Those who don’t have internet access can call (231) 674-5218 for assistance.
Available will be the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 16 and older, and Johnson & Johnson for anyone 18 and older.
Mitten Tree seeks those who knit, crochet
The Mitten Tree is seeking help to assist in knitting or crocheting mittens, hats or scarves.
The goal is to knit these items ahead of the December collection. The Salvation Army will help the Mitten Tree group in distributing the knit and crocheted items to needy children in Mason County. Organizers say they want to ensure children have warm items for the cold winters.
The Mitten Tree is sponsored by Church Women United.
For more information, contact Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253.
Library to host virtual Jim Crow Museum tour Thursday
The Mason County District Library is sponsoring a virtual tour of the Jim Crow Museum at Ferris State University. The live, virtual tour will be through Zoom at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Everyone is welcome to attend, but there is limited space and you must register here: http://bit.ly/JCMTour.
The Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University in Big Rapids displays a wide variety of everyday artifacts depicting the history of racist portrayals of African Americans in American popular culture. The mission of the museum is to use objects of intolerance to teach tolerance and promote social justice.