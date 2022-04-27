Free Soil/Meade clean-up day is May 14
The townships of Free Soil and Meade and the Village of Free Soil will hold a clean-up day Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. Tires and appliances will not be accepted. The clean-up will be held at the vacant lot across from the Free Soil Post Office.
MARSP to meet today
at House of Flavors
The Mason-Lake Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) will meet at 10:30 a.m. today at House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave. Call Louis at (231) 843-2718 with any questions about attending.
Christian camp
scholarships available
Youths in Mason and Oceana counties, age 7-18, may qualify for scholarships to attend a Christian camp this summer.
Through a joint effort of several local churches — ArkLight Ministries, Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries and Grace Adventures — resources are available to provide up to 75% of camp fees that average $400 to $500 per camper.
The participating family is expected to pay the remaining 25%, but this could be waived in special needs situations. Organizers encourage interested families to first contact their home church for summer camp opportunities. If your local church summer camp programs don’t work out, contact Grace Adventures, a scholarship sponsors, at (231) 873-3662 to consider their summer camp programs.
Scholarship inquiries, applications and approval are being coordinated by Chaplain Jerry Thorne. Contact Thorne at jerrythorne@charter.net or (231) 425-3693.
Scholarship applications should be submitted by Saturday, April 30.
Available scholarship monies will be awarded on May 7 at the Camp Information Day from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Grace Adventures, 2100 Ridge Road, Mears.
Women Who Care of Mason County to meet May 3
The Women Who Care of Mason County group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road. For more information, email wwcofmc@gmail.com.
Applications open to run concessions for Gus Macker in June
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting concessionaire applications from nonprofit organizations for the 2022 Gus Macker Charity Basketball Tournament.
The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
Concessionaire guidelines and applications can either be downloaded via the Chamber of Commerce website or picked up at the Chamber office, located at 119 S. Rath Ave.
The annual charity tournament is scheduled for June 18-19. The event will be held at Stearns Park with approximately 50 basketball courts set up to accommodate approximately 2,800 players, their families and friends.
For additional information on how to become a concessionaire, contact the Chamber at (231) 845-0324.
Amber Township clean-up day is May 7
Clean-up day for Amber Township will take place form 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7.
No chemicals, oils, paints, solvents, etc. will be accepted. Have items bagged, bundled or boxed. For more information, contact Township Supervisor Jim Gallie at (231) 757-0377.
Ludington Senior Center starting walking club in May
The Ludington Senior Center will be sponsoring a walking club beginning in May. Join other walkers, mornings at 9 a.m. Participants will begin at various places in Ludington and the surrounding area three days a week: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Walkers will get exercise and see and learn about various sites while stepping out. Whether you are a slow walker or a fast one, the pace will be set accordingly. To get more information or to join the club, call the senior center at (231) 845-6841.