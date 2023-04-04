MDOT announces lane closures today, Thursday
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning that there will be lane closures Wednesday and Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road.
MDOT stated the lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and the work is dependent upon good weather.
Ludington hospital offering biometric screening May 3
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, part of Corewell Health, will offer a free biometric screening for up to 48 people on from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., in Ludington.
“Biometric screenings consist of checking important numbers such as blood sugar, blood cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL, LDL, blood pressure, height, weight and body mass index,” said Kelly Barnhardt, a registered nurse and tobacco treatment specialist with the Community Services department at Ludington Hospital. “Blood sugar can tell us if a person has diabetes or pre-diabetes, which is very important to know because if left untreated, diabetes can be very harmful to a person’s overall health.”
Barnhardt stated that checking blood lipids and body mass index can indicate risk for cardiovascular disease, which is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S.
“These are key health indicators that can help instruct our behaviors to help prevent or manage disease,” she said. “Our health is such a crucial part of how we live. It’s important to know what’s going on with your body, and it’s important to take care of your body and your health in order to live the best life possible.”
Those attending the biometric screening will receive immediate results. Fasting is required for eight hours prior to the event.
American Legion
Auxiliary meets Monday
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet on at 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Rep. Joseph Fox
at Tallman Lake
Senior Center
101st Dist. State House Rep. Joseph Fox will be at the Tallman Lake Senior Center from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 14 at 6765 Marshall Road in Fountain.
Fox took office Jan. 1 and was assigned to the Families, Children and Seniors standing committee of the House of Representatives. He was formerly the director of the Newaygo County Commission on Aging. All are welcome to attend to ask questions or voice concerns about senior or other issues. Light refreshments will be provided.