Pizza night Friday
at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment.
All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Taylor Makowicki will be performing during dinner.
Library celebrates National Library Week through Saturday
The Mason County District Library is pleased to celebrate National Library Week, April 3-9, by continuing to welcome everyone in the community to access the information and services guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America. Mason County District Library offers books, video and audio in a variety of formats and ability levels. In addition, the library offers thought-provoking and literacy building programs for people of all ages.
Access to information for all is crucial to a functioning democracy. Libraries are a vital community resource. Mason County District Library is delighted to celebrate and reaffirm the commitment to provide free access to information for all people.
Pentwater to host
Easter on the Green
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will host Colleen Plummer’s Easter on the Green from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at the Village Green, 231 S. Hancock St. in downtown Pentwater.
Bring your children and family to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt.
The event in sponsored by The Antler Bar and Ludington Beverage.
For more information, visit www.pentwater.org, call the Pentwater chamber at (231) 869-4150 or find the Easter on the Green event on Facebook.
Tickets on sale now for April 29 ‘Songs & Stories’ tickets at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host “Songs & Stories,” a concert on Friday, April 29 featuring an evening of music and storytelling with Fremont John, Jen Sygit, Ralston Bowles and Drew Nelson.
Hosted by Fremont John, this unique evening will be filled with original music.
The performance takes place on the LACA Performance Hall Stage, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. The event will also feature a cash bar with beer and wine.
Tickets can be purchased in the LACA gift shop or online at Eventbrite.com.