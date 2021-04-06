Ludington Senior Center to distribute food boxes Thursdays in April
The Ludington Senior will distribute food boxes containing meat, dairy and a vegetable medley every Thursday in April starting at noon. Food boxes are for people age 60 or older, and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Face mask and social distancing guidelines must be followed. There are no income requirements. For more information, call the center at (231) 845-6841.
Mason County GOP meets Thursday
The Mason County GOP will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at 6:30. We will meet again at St John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St. in Ludington. Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly will attend.
Amber Township Board to meet April 14
The Amber Township Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 at Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road, to discuss the formation of a planning commission with the township’s attorney. Face mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Pentwater Lake Association board to meet April 19
The Pentwater Lake Association board of directors will meet Monday, April 19 via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions. Public comments are invited. To join in on this meeting through Zoom or to request a copy of the agenda, email Lynne Cavazos at lcavazos5939@charter.net.
Membership in the Pentwater Lake Association is open to all individuals interested in the lake, its natural resources and water quality. Members do not have to own lake property in order to join the nonprofit organization.
Past meeting minutes are available on the Pentwater Lake Association website at www.pentwaterlakeassociation.com.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet April 12
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12 at the Post.
Children’s farm announces tree-planting, gardening, animal programs
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting tree seedling planting activities in April and May. Learn to plant seedling trees and help the environment. Adopt a tree seedling, put your name on it and check on its growth. The farm will plant 1,200 seedling pine and spruce trees in cooperation with the Mason-Lake Conservation District. Participants can make private appointments to visit the farm and plant tree seedlings. The general public, schools, youth groups and people with special needs of all ages are welcome. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. Call (231) 462-3732 to RSVP.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will also hold weekly garden and animal care programs where participants can learn to plant vegetable seeds and grow them in the farms accessible garden, and its animal therapy program, where participants care for animals by feeding, cleaning, grooming and loving them. The animal program is weekly, but special one-day animal therapy activities are available by appointment.
There will also be a sheep-shearing at 4 p.m. on May 4. A $3 donation is requested per person, but the sheep-shearing is free for people with special needs.
The farm is located at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil.
To RSVP for an event, call (231) 462-3732. For more information, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.