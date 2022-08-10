County Republican executive committee meets Aug. 18
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republicans Executive Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
The public is welcome. Note the change of date.
Old Kirke Museum presents Denmark talk Thursday
On Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. the Old Kirke Museum will present Jen Masengarb, speaking about Denmark architecture as part of the museum’s free summer “First Person Stories and Songs” series.
Masengarb’s love of architecture and history was first sparked in childhood by walks around town and fostered by years of visits exploring the Manistee County Historical Museum and the Manistee County Library. She earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Detroit Mercy and a master’s degree in architectural history from the University of Virginia.
Over the past 20-plus years, her career has been devoted to teaching people of all ages about their local built environments, including 17 years serving at the Chicago Architecture Center in various roles. In 2018, the Danish Architecture Center invited her to Copenhagen to help the Center expand and develop exhibitions, tours and programs for international visitors.
She returned to the U.S. in 2021 to take up the role of executive director at the Chicago chapter of the American Institute of Architects. AIA Chicago is the professional association and collective voice of the city’s 4,000 architect and student members.
In addition to the Thursday morning programs that continue through August, the Old Kirke also features the summer “Museums of the Manistee River Valley” exhibit, highlighting the small museums in the area. The exhibit is on display in the Lower Exhibit Hall along with the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas.
For more information on the Old Kirke Museum at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee, email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
The Ole Kirke is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month, July through October, and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation of the historic structure.
Church Women United plans fall fundraiser luncheon
Church Women United of Mason County, consisting of representatives from many of the Ludington and surrounding area churches, is hosting a fall fundraising luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall, 305 N. Lavinia St., Ludington. The luncheon consists of salads and desserts.
The ticket price is $8 and tickets can be purchased from a representative of Church Women United or at the door on the day of the event.
Church Women United is the organization that sponsors the Mitten Tree for the Mason County area.
Ludington Writers hosting two-day poetry retreat
The Ludington Writers group is hosting a two-day poetry workshop on from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 with Michigan poet and retired Ferris State University English professor Phillip Sterling.
The workshop will take place at 8502 W. Stony Lake Road in New Era.
Registration is $185 and there are only 15 tickets available. Register at www.ludingtonwriters.org/workshops.