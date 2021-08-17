Ramsdell to host final Talks, Tunes, Tours lecture of the season
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is wrapping up its free Talks, Tunes, Tours lecture series of 2021. The last presentation will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24, when Alex Tank will present “American Mosaic: A Vintage Music Experience at 78 rpm.” Tank will discuss the landscape of America’s popular music market starting in the 1920s. Direct from the original 78 rpm records, hear selections of early country music, hot jazz, immigrant songs and more.
Talks, Tunes, and Tours is a part of Midweek Mornings in Manistee, a collaborative program between the Ramsdell, the Vogue Theatre, and the Old Kirke Museum. For more information on how to register for this free event, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org/midweekmornings.
The Ramsdell has issued a mask mandate for staff and volunteers due to the rising cases of COVID-19. The mask mandate is not required for patrons, it is strongly suggested masks are worn during public events. Events are still taking place as planned. The Ramsdell will continue to provide hand sanitizing stations and disposable masks as patrons enter the theatre doors for ticketed events and exhibits and is committed to the health and safety of artists, theatre-goers, staff and volunteers.
Consumers Energy to conduct siren tests near Tippy and Hodenpyl dams Thursday
Consumers Energy announced the emergency public warning sirens and speaker systems near its Tippy and Hodenpyl hydroelectric generating plants on the Manistee River will be tested at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Sirens are located near Tippy Dam, High Bridge U.S. Forest Service boat launch, Hodenpyl Dam, and Red Bridge U.S. Forest Service boat launch.
The test will include a voice message, a 30-second siren and a second voice message. The public does not need to take any action during the test. The siren systems are tested each August and December.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires hydroelectric facilities to be able to quickly notify residents and visitors of any developing emergency at the plants.
In an emergency, the sirens would be used only if the threat of a dam failure is imminent at one of the facilities. At that time, anyone on or near the river should evacuate at once to high ground. Additional information would be provided on local radio and television stations.
Ludington senior center to host ice cream social Friday
Drive-up or stay for an ice cream social from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. There will be ice cream varieties from House of Flavors. There’s a suggested $2 donation. All community members are welcome.
Archery lessons at Ludington State Park Saturday
Ludington State Park interpreter Alan Wernette will host archery and shooting lessons from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Ludington State Park archery range, located behind the Amphitheater. Children must be at least 12 years old to participate, and kids 16 and younger must be accompanied by a guardian.
Anderson to speak at Old Kirke Museum Thursday
The Old Kirke Museum’s favorite historian, Dr. Bill Anderson, returns to The museum’s First Person Stories & Songs series at 10 a.m. Thursday morning to give a presentation about rural life in Danish settlements.
Anderson is a noted historian who has written 10 books — two on the Civil War — and numerous published articles, many on the Civil War and baseball. This year’s talk about rural life in Danish settlements is one he also lived, having grown up in Victory Township in Mason County.
The Old Kirke Museum is located in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church Building in the U.S., at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.
For more information, email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.