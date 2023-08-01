Riverton Township summer cleanup Aug. 12
Riverton Township will hold its summer cleanup day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12 at Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road in Scottville
The cleanup is for township residents only. One pick-up load per household.
No freon items or hazardous waste, such a paint-thinner, batteries or refrigerators, will be accepted.
Please bring waste in containers. Loose waste is not permitted.
For more information, call (231) 843-2797.
Library offering craft extravaganza in Ludington, Scottville
All summer, the Mason County District Library entertains area children with crafts and other fun activities. Come and see some favorites at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St. The library is planning some of its messiest, most fun, exciting crafts and participants will be able to create some art to take home.
Dress for painting and wear old shoes.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.
Backpack giveaways Aug. 19, 26
Mike and Debbie Shaw, in conjunction with Living Word Church, will be hosting two backpack giveaway events during the month of August.
The first will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Pathfinder Library, 812 Michigan Ave., in Baldwin.
The backpacks will include school supplies, and sealed snacks.
There will be another backpack giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at West Shore Bank, 107 State St., in Scottville.