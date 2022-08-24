Tallman Lake Senior Center to host craft, yard sale Sept. 3
Tallman Lake Senior Center, at 6765 E. Marshall Road in Fountain, is hosting a craft and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Scottville United Methodist Church yard sale Aug. 26
Scottville United Methodist Church at 114 W. State St. will host a yard sale and bake sale featuring vendors and crafts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27.
For more information, contact Karen Ross at (231) 499-1363.
Minnehaha Brewhaha Music Festival Friday in Arcadia
There will be live music, food trucks, 5k and 15k races, and a beer tent as part of the at the Minnehaha Brewhaha from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and from 6 to 11 Saturday at 17073 Northwood Hwy., Arcadia.
Races are Saturday at 8 a.m.
Enjoy a rock band in the tent Friday night and eight jazz and blues bands plus beer tasting Saturday.
Proceeds support music education and appreciation in area schools and local communities.
Visit www.music-moves-me.org for tickets or more information.
U.S. Vets breakfast Sept. 8
The monthly U.S. Vets breakfast — formerly the Destroyer Escort Sailors’ Association breakfast — will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St. in Ludington. The breakfast is normally held on the first Thursday of the month, but the date has been changed for September due to the Labor Day holiday.
For more information, email denster@gmail.com.
Old Kirke Museum to host concert Thursday
The Old Kirke Museum will once again round out its free “First Person Stories and Songs” series with the Old Kirke Band and Friends “Jammin’ at the Old Kirke” at 10 a.m. Thursday at the museum.
Join the museum’s president Ken Cooper, board member Marty Yaple and some of their friends as they get “the joint a-jumpin’” with fun music and song. And look forward to a couple of solos by Miranda Guzman-Shrake and some professional musicians joining in for a few numbers — both some old-time music and new songs.
In addition to this Thursday morning program, “The Museums of the Manistee River Valley” is on display in the lower exhibit hall is celebrating the small museums that highlight the history of this area.
The Old Kirke Museum, located in the oldest Danish Lutheran church building in the U.S. at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee, is open on Thursday mornings for the speakers’ series and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month, July through October. It is also open other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation.
For more information contact oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or check out the Old Kirke Museum’s Facebook page.
Mason County Democratic Party executive committee meets Thursday
The next Meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party Executive Committee will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., in Ludington.
Libraries to host Reptile Roundup
Children of all ages are invited to a Reptile Show on Monday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. and again on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Come meet — and pet — some of the coolest reptiles in all of Michigan and learn about their habitats and lives.
All Mason County District Library programs are free.
Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.