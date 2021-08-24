MCC class of 1971 to hold 50th class reunion
The Mason County Central class of 1971 is hosting a class reunion on the weekend of Sept. 11 and 12. Gary and Peg Dittmer will be hosting an informal get-together at their home starting at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11. The reunion will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Emerson Lake Inn. The classes of 1970 and 1972 are also invited.
To RSVP or get more information, contact Peg Dittmer at (231) 845-6536 or Ron Pehrson at (419) 348-7072.
Mason County Dems to hold annual corn roast Saturday
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its annual Corn Roast at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Memorial Tree Park at 1598 N. Washington Ave. in Ludington.
Sweet corn, hot dogs and some beverages will be provided. Attendees should bring their own table service and a dish to pass.
Come eat and enjoy the evening. Legacy Award winners will be announced and honored.
Vaccinations are recommended. The health department highly recommends wearing Masks when not eating or drinking.
For more information, contact party chair Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729.
Ludington/St. Simon class of 1956 to meet Sept. 10
The Ludington/St. Simon high school class will meet at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Waterfront Park to mark the 65th year since graduation. Bring a lawn chair, a sack lunch and a beverage. Call (231) 843-2771 with questions.
Miss Ludington applications accepted until Aug. 31
The application deadline for the Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant has been extended through Aug. 31.
Girls age 17-25, or seniors in high school, from Manistee, Mason or Oceana counties are eligible to compete for the title of Miss Ludington Area 2022. The pageant will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Contestants will take the stage to compete in talent, evening wear, on-stage interview and pitch their Social Impact Initiative for a chance to win the title of Miss Ludington Area 2022 as well as earn scholarship money and awards.
The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant is an official Miss Michigan and Miss America preliminary. Miss Ludington Area represents Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties.
Those wishing to compete can email missludington@gmail.com, visit www.missludingtonarea.org or follow the Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program Facebook page for more information.
Fin & Feather Club’s final basic pistol class is Sept. 4
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding its last basic pistol class on Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of the class is $20 and it is open to men and women. Participants must register in order to take the class. Contact Jim at (231) 907-8330 to sign up. This class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading and unloading and how to shoot.
Grant Township Fire Department chicken dinner is Sunday
The Grant Township Fire Department will host its annual chicken dinner event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. The chicken dinner will be held at the Grant Township Hall, located at 835 W. Hoague Road.
There will be raffles and T-shirts for sale. The event will also include a car show.