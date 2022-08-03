Invasive barberry pulling Aug. 9
AFFEW, the Mason-Lake Conservation District, and the City of Ludington will be working on removing barberry in Cartier Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug 9. Wear a long-sleeved shirt and pants, along with closed-toe shoes. Gloves are also recommended.
All are welcome. Meet across from the Dog Bark Park For more information, visit www.affew.org.
American Legion Auxiliary meets Aug. 8
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Swing Guitars of Cologne to perform Sept. 15 at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host the German jazz trio Swing Guitars of Cologne Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or in the LACA gift shop.
Swing Guitars of Cologne features Sven Jungbeck, Frederik Gebhardt and Christoph Bormann.
The trio comes from the tradition of Django Reinhardt, but has developed its own style and brings the music into the present day. Jungbeck and Gebhardt founded the trio together with the Cologne, Germany bassist Bormann in early 2020 after a joint CD production.
The trio is characterized by the fact that there is no clear separation between rhythm guitar and solo guitar. Instead, both musicians playfully switch back and forth between roles. This results in a wide range of possibilities for musical interaction. In addition to traditional music, the trio also brings sounds from Latin, pop and contemporary jazz to its stage program.
The evening’s performance will be opened by the Ludington-based band Third Coast Swing with Ella Jarvis.
Third Coast Swing was founded by guitarist Stephen Plummer whose love for this music led him to reach out to study and play with musician and jazz educator Denis Chang, and later the Manouche guitarist Favino Lorrier, who hails from the legendary Lorrier and Schmitt family, who are direct disciples of Django’s music.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Pere Marquette Free and Accepted Masons, Order of the Eastern Star to have picnic Aug. 21
The Pere Marquette No. 299 Free and Accepted Masons and Chapter No. 327 of the Order of the Eastern Stars will have a combined picnic at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Memorial Tree Park, located at the north end of Washington Avenue in Ludington. Burgers, brats and hot dogs will be furnished but attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass.
Dinner will start at 4 p.m. The picnic is open to all Masons and Eastern Star members, as well as their families and guests.
Contact Richard Stahl at (231) 239-0286 or email rkstahl@charter.net before Aug. 17 to attend.
Manistee Civic Players to present murder mystery play
The Manistee Civic Players present “The Butler Did It,” a comedy murder mystery play taking place Aug. 5-7 and 12-14 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.
The comedy parodies every English mystery play ever written with a decidedly American flair. When they’re not busy tripping over clues, they trip over each other.
Laughs collide with thrills, and the climax is a real seat-grabber as the true killer is unmasked, and almost everyone turns out to be someone else.
“‘The Butler Did’ It is a real-life comedy farce,” Director Jackie Karnisz said. “Get ready for your guts to hurt from laughing so hard.”
The cast includes Paula Laws, Lauren Hanna, Mimi Stansell, Carol Burba, Shelby Fricke, Johnny Starmann, Rob Isble, Scott Fransee, Michael Ray, and Keith Mc Kenney. The assistant director is Bay Anderson and the stage manager is Mara Davidson.
For more information on “The Butler Did It,” call (231) 398-9770 or visit www.RamsdellTheatre.org.