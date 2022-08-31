WSCC’s Humankind series focused on pandemic’s impact on work
VICTORY TWP. — After more than two years in a once-in-a-century pandemic, COVID-19 has changed the way we work.
Nearly 50% of Americans still work from home during part of each workweek.
What exactly is the future of work? Year six of West Shore Community College’s Humankind Series will explore this question from multiple perspectives. Topics will include remote work, “the great resignation,” shortening the work week, work/life balance, full-time vs. part-work, and the role of work in the meaning of life.
The college is pleased to announce the first event of this year’s series, “Asking Better Questions about the Future of Work,” co-presented by Darby Johnsen, dean of arts and sciences, and Patti Skinner, director of library services.
The event will take place on Thursday, Sept.8, at 7 p.m. in the William M. Anderson Library on WSCC’s main campus. The event is free and open to everyone.
Humankind is WSCC’s arts and culture lecture series. The series consists of presentations, workshops, art exhibitions, film series and much more.
For more information about Humankind, please visit westshore.edu or contact Sanderson at mwsanderson@westshore.edu or (231) 843-5937.
Tallman Lake Senior Center to host craft, yard sale Sept. 3
Tallman Lake Senior Center, at 6765 E. Marshall Road in Fountain, is hosting a craft and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
LHS/St. Simon classes of ’56 to meet Sept. 20
The Ludington and St. Simon classes of 1956 will meet for breakfast and brunch at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 20. Call Jo Ann at (231) 843 2771 if you can come, and leave a message. The event will be casual, and attendees will order from the menu.
This replaces the usual September Lunch.
LACA to host ‘An Evening of New Short Plays’ Sept. 9, 10
“An Evening of New Short Plays” is coming to Ludington and Manistee with performances at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. The plays will also be at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The plays, which range from 1 to 20 minutes in length, are the combined works of local playwrights Maripat Allen and Dr. Rick Plummer. They are directed by Plummer and performed by a cast of talented local actors.
Tickets for “An Evening of New Short Plays” can be reserved in advance for the LACA performances at www.ludingtonartscenter.org for $20.
Tickets for the Ramsdell shows can be reserved at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35295/production/1134665.
The performances are intended for ages 14 and older as some plays contain strong language and adult content.
For additional information about An Evening of New Short Plays, or for further ticketing information, please contact LACA and RRCA.