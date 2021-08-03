Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival opens Friday
The Stage Left Theatre Company will open its annual Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival at 7 p.m. Friday, with performances continuing through Sunday. The Saturday performance is at 7 p.m. and the Sunday performance is at 2, each at Ludington’s Rotary Park. The organization announced in a press release that half the proceeds from the event will go to the Childhood Cancer Campaign in memory of Will Flewelling.
This year’s program features Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors,” with a comedic adaptation of “Julius Caesar” as the opener.
Old Kirke to present Donovan Reynolds Thursday
The Old Kirke Museum will present the return of Donovan Reynolds, who will be speaking on 50 years in journalism on Thursday as part of its First Person Stories and Songs series.
Reynolds has spent his 50 years in broadcasting as a reporter, producer and administrator. He began his radio career at his hometown station in Holland at age 15, and then worked his way through Michigan State University as a newscaster at WKAR Radio. Reporting for NPR in the seventies, he reported on the trial of Patty Hearst, the Milk-Moscone murders and interviewed notables such as Andy Warhol and Allen Ginsberg. He served as state capitol bureau chief for California Public Radio in Sacramento and later became Executive Director of the network in San Francisco.
In 1983, he became bureau chief of Michigan Public Radio in Lansing.
During this time, he produced the documentary series Michigan at Risk for the state’s public television stations. In 1994-95, he was a Knight-Wallace Fellow at the University of Michigan and in 1996 he became the university’s director of broadcasting. His last position before retirement was as President and General Manager of Louisville Public Media, from 2006 to 2016.
Other scheduled programs this month include Andrew Skinner on Aug. 12, Dr. Bill Anderson on Aug. 19, and the Old Kirke Band on Aug. 26.
The Old Kirke Museum, is at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.
Dems to meet at LACA Thursday
The Mason County Democratic Party will meet Thursday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, with the County Executive Committee meeting at 7 and the general membership Meeting to follow right after, at about 7:30 p.m..
For information, contact Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729.
Pentwater Women’s Club holding Wine & Art event Aug. 22
The Pentwater Women’s Club is having its Wine & Art event on Aug. 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. It’s the major fundraiser for the club’s scholarship fund, which awards money to deserving Pentwater High School seniors for educational plans after high school. In 2020 the club was not able to have the Art & Wine event due to COVID restrictions, yet still awarded scholarships. Due to the uncertainty of the early half of this year the event was moved from mid-May to August.
The Pentwater Women’s Club is able to have this event through the generosity of many local businesses in Ludington, Pentwater and Hart, coupled with a team of dedicated volunteers who believe in the value of education whether it be college or trade school.