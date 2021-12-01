Veterans breakfast canceled
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association veterans breakfast originally planned for Thursday morning has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Pere Marquette Lodge No. 299 to install officers Dec. 4
The Pere Marquette Lodge No. 299 Free & Accepted Masons will hold an installation of officers at noon on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 108 W. Ludington Ave. The public is invited to attend.
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County year-end campaign underway
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, a nonprofit organization that offers a hand-up in securing affordable housing to members in the community, is asking for residents to consider making a donation to support its programming. Giving Tuesday kickstarted the organization’s year-end fundraising campaign, according to Habitat Executive Director Jamie Healy.
Make a donation at www.masoncountyhabitat.org and clicking the “donate” button.
Habitat’s programming includes new construction and home rehabilitation for home ownership opportunities, home repair projects and financial education and resources.
Timber tax workshop
is Dec. 15
There will be a timber tax workshop at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at West Shore Community College’s downtown Manistee location, 400 River St., in classrooms A and B. The public is welcome to join.
The two-hour workshop will be presented by Susan Metcalfe of Metcalfe Forestry Co. & Burns Timber Tax Service. It’s designed for forest landowners, foresters, loggers and tax preparers. Those who have bought or sold timber in the past three years, or plan to harvest timber, are encouraged to attend.
The workshop will cover a range of topics involving your potential taxes on the money earned from the buying or selling of timber, how to keep more money in your pocket and pay less in tax.
It will also cover common myths in the forestry and accounting communities, and explain the capital gains treatment of the purchase and sale of timber. Included will be a discussion about the Michigan Commercial Forest Act and the Qualified Forest Program, two property tax programs that provide substantial tax benefits to landowners practicing wise forest management.
There is no cost for attending this workshop. Snacks will be provided free of charge. A suggested minimum donation of $10 per person is requested at the door to help cover the speaker fee and snacks.
The registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 10. There is limited space for the workshop. For more information or to register, contact Josh Shields, forestry assistance program forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation Districts, at (231) 889-9666 or email joshua.shields@macd.org.
Mason County Dems
to meet Thursday
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, located at 107 S.Harrison in Ludington. For more information, contact Ed Miller, party chair, at (231) 757-3729.
Fraternal Order of Eagles to host Christmas Bazaar Dec. 11
The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., will host a last-minute Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. There will be baked goods, crafts and holiday decor. Everyone is welcome — members, non-members and the general public included. For more information, call (231) 510-0020.
Muskegon Friends of Art celebrates 100th anniversary with champagne reception
Join the Friends of Art for a 100th anniversary champagne reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Muskegon Museum of Art at 296 W. Webster Ave. in downtown Muskegon.
Friends of Art members will receive a ticket at the door for a free glass of celebratory champagne. Champagne, wine, beer, soda and water will be available for purchase at the bar. Commemorative wine glasses may be bought at the door for $5.
A celebration program will begin at 6 p.m. with a review of our centennial year by Friends of Art President Kim Montgomery. Kirk Hallman, executive director of the Muskegon Museum of Art, will then make a few remarks and introduce our special guest who will toast to a surprise announcement.