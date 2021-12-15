WSCC’s ‘Footloose’ auditions, production canceled
West Shore Community College has canceled its planned production of “Footloose” due to high COVID-19 positivity rates in the region. Auditions for the production were set to take place Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The college has not stated a postponement date for the auditions or for the production itself.
For more information on the production and auditions, email Michelle Kiessel, theater director, at mkiessel@westshore.edu.
COVID vaccine, flu-shot clinic Dec. 21 at Scottville Senior Center
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., District Health Department No. 10 will provide a COVID-19 vaccine and flu-shot clinic at the Scottville Area Senior Center.
All forms of COVID vaccines and boosters will be available, along with flu shots.
No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic. There is no charge for the COVID vaccines, and the flu shots are covered by most insurance plans. For those without insurance coverage, flu shots cost $37, or $46 for high-dose and preservative-free versions.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is located at 140 S. Main St., Scottville. The entrance is at the back of the building.
Shoe Sensation hosts Socks for Troops fundraiser
Shoe Sensation is holding its sixth annual Socks for Troops Fundraiser at all of its 200-plus retail locations, including the Ludington location at 5582 W. U.S. 10. Through Dec. 31, each store will be collecting socks for active-duty military personnel and local veterans in the communities. At the Ludington store, customers will receive 20% off socks purchased for donation, a coupon valid at the customer’s next purchase,
Socks collected locally will be donated to Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause.
COVID-19 test clinic now open in Ludington
District Health Department No. 10 is hosting a COVID-19 testing clinic, in partnership with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and the City of Ludington, at the Harbor View Marina. The clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 400 S. Rath Ave., in the Harbor View Marina parking lot.
Testing is provided by Honu Management Group and is free to the public. Pre-registration is necessary and can be done online at www.honumg.info/hvmarina.
The clinic is first come, first served. People are asked not to line up early prior to testing times, and to stay in their vehicles and wait for someone to come to them with paperwork and testing.
The clinic ends at 5 p.m. or when capacity is reached.
COVID-19 testing is free; ID and insurance is not required but is accepted.
Clinics offer rapid antigen results, typically available within 30-60 minutes and PCR testing, with results typically available within 72 hours.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a text message from DHD10 to help with case investigation and contact tracing. Most locations are providing the space for the clinics only, and should not be contacted with questions about the clinic.
Call Honu at 866-809-8282 with questions. For all other COVID-19 questions or concerns, call (231) 305-8675 or email covid@dhd10.org.
Those who need a COVID-19 vaccine, booster or a flu shot can visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904.
Business After Hours Jan. 26 at Jamesport Brewing Company
There will be a western-themed Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington. Grab your cowboy hat and meet up for business networking, food, drinks and door prizes.
The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ludington, West Shore Bank and Jamesport Brewing Company. The cost is $5 for members of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, or $10 for non-members.