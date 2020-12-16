Pop-up flu shot clinics offered in Mason, Manistee, Oceana counties
Northwest Michigan Health Services is providing no-cost flu vaccines over the next two weeks in Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties. The clinics will administer flu shots in curbside events where the patients never leave their cars.
Planned events include:
• Today from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fountain Area Fire Department;
• Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Manistee Middle/High School;
• Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Era Country Dairy Farm Store;
• and on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hart Wesleyan Church in Hart, and from 9 to 11 a.m. at Manistee Middle/High School.
Northwest Michigan Health Services is a federally qualified health center providing medical, dental and behavioral health care in western Michigan. They have clinics in Ludington, Manistee and Shelby.
For more information, visit www.beaflufighter.com.
LACA seeks artists for ‘New Beginnings’ exhibit in January
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is inviting visual artists of all ages to submit work for the January exhibit titled “New Beginnings.”
Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed media, photography, and pastels, as well as oil and watercolor paintings, are accepted. 2D work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string or sawtooth hangers are allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
There is an entry fee of $5 per artwork and a limit of three works per artist.
For more information, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.
Applications available for septic, water, plumbing assistance until Dec. 30
FiveCAP is reminding low-income households in the area that they still have a window of time to get their water, septic and plumbing systems in working order.
The application process for water access through Michigan’s Coronavirus Relief Funding (CRF) program, will close after Dec. 30.
Through the CRF program, FiveCAP is providing financial assistance for households at or below 200-percent of the federal poverty level to have septic and well repairs and replacement and plumbing assistance.
A variety of repairs, including interior and exterior plumbing work, are offered to homeowners and renters through the program so homes can have access to hot and cold water, and at least one functioning toilet, shower, kitchen faucet and laundry tub.
Renters applying for water access assistance will need prior written approval from their landlords.
In addition to water assistance, FiveCAP also will provide other COVID-19-related help through Dec. 30, such as utility and appliance assistance for eligible households. Assistance includes washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator and freezer repair or replacement.
For more information, or to make an appointment to pick up an application for assistance, contact Mason County FiveCAP in Scottville at (231)757-3785.