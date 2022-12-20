Library hosting open house for Anthony today
Ivan Anthony, the long-serving president of the Mason County District Library Board, is retiring, and the library’s board of trustees will hold an open house in his honor, today at 5 p.m. at the Scottville library location, 204 E. State St.
The open house will begin after the conclusion of the regular meeting.
Cookies and coffee will be served.
Ludington Senior Center announces new trips
New trips are being offered by the Ludington Senior Center. Preparations are underway to take people from this area to Nashville March 20-25.
The motorcoach excursion includes five nights’ lodging, eight meals, a show at the Grand Ole Opry, a dinner theater, guided tours of Nashville and Belle Meade historic site, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, a tour of Grand Ole Opry backstage, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, the Johnny Cash Museum and much more.
The price is $835 with a $75 deposit upon signing. Other trips in the planning stages include a five-day trip to the Cincinnati area to see the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, Sept. 18-22, for $649, and a trip across the lake on the SS Badger in September.
For more information or to sign up for a trip, contact Barb at the center at (231) 845-6841.
Doc’s Sauble River Inn to host ugly sweater event
Doc’s Sauble River Inn will host its Ugly Sweater Affair from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at at 9121 N. U.S. 31 in Free Soil.
Enjoy a meal wearing the ugliest Christmas sweater you can find. Photos will be taken and judged by the kitchen staff, which will pick the most hideous one.
There will also be live music by John Marek.