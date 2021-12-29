Our Savior Lutheran Church to host New Year’s Eve worship
Our Savior Lutheran Church at 765 U.S. 10 in Scottville, will have a New Year’s Eve worship service at 7 p.m. Friday. The sermon topic will be “Shining/Eternal Light.”
For more information call Mary at (231) 757-2271.
Eagles hosting New Year’s Eve celebration
The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Ludington is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration.
The Ludington Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 1354 is hosting an event called “Cheers to the New Year” from 8 p.m. Friday to 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 108 S. Harrison St.
The party is open to the public, but patrons must be 21 years old or older. The cost for non-members to attend is $5 per person.
Live music will be provided by the Steve Chapel Band.
‘Funky Faces’ workshop is Jan. 8 at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a one-day Funky Faces workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Students will be instructed by Ludington artist Linda Sandow on how to create their very own mixed-media Funky Face artwork on an 8-inch by 10-inch canvas.
The workshop will focus on playful renditions of people’s faces. Participants will choose from examples of eyes, ears or noses, and create a whimsical abstract face of papers and paints.
Students should bring a ruler, scissors, reference photos and a snack. Sandow will provide paints, glue, papers, canvasses, brushes, markers and examples.
The workshop is open to all skill levels. “Non-artists” are especially encouraged to attend, as are children age 13 or older.
The cost of the workshop is $40 for LACA members and $45 for non-members.
Students will be required to wear a face mask at all times during the class per instructor’s request.
Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.
LHS class of 1960 schedules reunion
The Ludington High School class of 1960 will be holding a reunion on Sept. 16-18, 2022. Members of the class are encouraged to save the date. For more information, call (231) 843-9472.