Library to distribute activity packets today due to holiday
This week, due to New Year's Day falling on Friday, the Mason County District Library's Fun Family Friday Activity Bags will be distributed today.
Packets are available at both Ludington and Scottville library locations. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The activity packs include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week, it’s all about the New Year. There are a variety of holiday themed crafts and activities including word scrambles and coloring pages, I Spy activities and charade prompts. There will be a holiday bag for the adults as well.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both Ludington and Scottville locations. The library will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, and will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31.
For more information, visit www.mcdlibrary.org or the Mason County District Library's Facebook page.
No LACA jam Wednesday
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts reminds residents that there will be no LACA jam today. The arts center will provide updates about scheduling in 2021 when that information is available.