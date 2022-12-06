Bingo at Ludington Library
The Mason County District Library’s Ludington location at 217 E. Ludington Ave. holds family bingo from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Drop in any time, and maybe you’ll catch a special bingo caller. Miss Katie leads the games and there are lots of new prizes, so join the fun.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children 8 and younger must be supervised by an adult.
Santa to visit Scottville library Saturday
Santa will pay a special visit to the Mason County District Library’s Scottville location from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 204 E. State St. Come and take a photo and enjoy some fun social activities, too. Hot cocoa and cookies will be available.
No Charity Sew meeting this month
The Charity Sew group’s meeting which normally meets at the Scottville Area Senior Center on the third Tuesday of the month, will not meet Dec. 20.
The group’s next meeting will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, 2023.