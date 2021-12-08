Northwest Michigan Health Services hosting COVID-19 vaccine, booster clinics this week
Northwest Michigan Health Services is running COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. All clinics are for ages 5 and older and they include initial vaccines and booster shots.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have proof of the birthdate.
Upcoming clinics include:
• Thursday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services office, Benzonia, 6051 Frankfort Hwy.
• Thursday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services office, Shelby, 119 S. State St.
LHS class of 1960 schedules reunion
The Ludington High School class of 1960 will be holding a class reunion on the weekend of Sept. 16-18, 2022. Members of the class are encouraged to save the date. For more information, call (231) 843-9472.
Pizza night Friday at American Legion
The American Legion will host a pizza night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 308 N. James St., in Ludington.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message.
Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment.
All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings will be available. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be offered.
Pizza is offered to members and their guests.
WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular Friday at Radiant Church
The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series, in collaboration with Radiant Church, will present “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave., in Ludington.
The initial plans was to hold a second show at 9 p.m., but that has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.
The show will feature musicians from the Verve Pipe, Brena, local favorites Groove 101, Edgar Struble, Kevin DePree, Chloe Kimes and many more.
The holiday spectacular is an opportunity to ring in the holiday season with a powerful musical production featuring the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, For King and Country, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton and U2, to name a few.
Some WSCC alumni will be on the stage, including Craig Avery and Chloe Kimes.
For more information, or to purchase reserved seat tickets, go to the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
Customers can also call (231) 843-5507, or stop by the box office located in the bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Master Card, Discover credit cards are accepted.