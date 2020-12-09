Fin & Feather Club cancels tonight’s meeting
Due to concern about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County’s regular meeting, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 9, has been canceled. The next scheduled board of directors meeting will take place Jan. 6, 2021, and the regular club meeting will take place Jan. 13. The club stated the health and safety of all its members is most important.
No LACA jam today, We’ll Be Home for the Holidays opens Friday
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts reminds patrons that the LACA jam is for this week. Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org for updates about the schedule.
The virtual LACA Home for the Holidays show/fundraiser will open this Friday at 6 p.m. on www.youtube.com/ludingtonartscenter, 97.7 and 98.7 FM, and Public Access Channel 190. Great local and national performers have joined to help LACA and its community celebrate the holidays.
Fred Knapp Quartet next in WSCC Living Room Series
The Fred Knapp Quartet featuring Randy Napoleon, a west Michigan-based swinging instrumental jazz group, will put its unique spin on classic standards during an online concert for West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Living Room Series on Saturday, Dec. 12. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., and there is no charge to view the performance.
Knapp, a drummer, vocalist, pianist, composer and educator, will be joined by Matthew Fries on piano, Rob Hartman on bass, and Randy Napoleon on guitar.
Knapp is known for having a special touch on the drum set with the ability to adapt to any playing situation. He has studied with Quincy Davis, Keith Hall, Tim Froncek and Rupert Kettle. He also studied jazz piano with Dr. Steve Zegree and drum set with legendary jazz drummer Billy Hart, while getting a music degree from Western Michigan University.
For more than two decades, Knapp has been busy performing in the Midwest with the John Shea Trio, and working as a freelance musician. He was named Jazz Musician of the Year in 2019, by the West Michigan Jazz Society, and he also has a thriving teaching studio where he teaches piano and drum set.
Napoleon, a University of Michigan graduate, has toured nationally and internationally with pianist Benny Green and the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and crooner Michael Buble. He is featured on Buble’s Grammy-nominated album “Caught in the Act.”
Today, Napoleon is one of the most sought-after guitarists in New York, where he is known as a forward-thinking musician with a passion for the jazz guitar tradition. In addition to backing the best, he leads his own bands, an organ trio, a trombone trio, a quartet with piano, and a three-horn sextet that includes organ, drums, trumpet, tenor sax and trombone.
All of the performances in the Living Room Series are free of charge and more information and links to the performances can be found on the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts
The performance will also be archived and available for viewing following the livestream.