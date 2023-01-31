Wood carving
presentation, classes coming to Scottville Senior Center
On Feb. 9, there will be a presentation on wood carving at 12:15 p.m. from master carver Larry Stewart, who will demonstrate tools and projects he uses in his craft.
His weekly wood carving classes start at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
For more information, call the senior center at (231) 757-4705.
AAUW collecting books for annual sale
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Ludington-area branch is now accepting used books for its annual used book sale.
The sale will take place from 9 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 19, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.
The funds raised by the book sale are used for scholarships for graduating Seniors at area schools.
The sale is the AAUW’s primary fundraiser for scholarship money since 1964.
For more information, contact Patty Otto at (231) 845-7665.
Moolenaar staff
available to discuss constituent assistance
In February, staff members from the office of 2nd Dist. U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Caledonia, will host meeting times across the district where constituents can sit down to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.
Staff members will be available at the following times and places.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7:
• 10:30-11:30 a.m., Manistee City Hall, 70 Maple St. Manistee
• 1-2 p.m., Ludington Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington
On Thursday, Feb. 9:
• 9-10 a.m., Hart Public Library, 415 S. State St., Hart
• 11 a.m.-noon, Community Library, 3900 White Lake Drive, Whitehall
• 3-4 p.m., Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin.
Annual Blessing of the Bikes coming in May
The 51st annual Blessing of the Bikes event will be held at 1 p.m. on May 21 at the Baldwin Municipal Airport.
The event is hosted by the Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988. Join thousands of motorcyclists as they converge at the airport to have their bikes blessed.
Entrance to the airport begins at 9 a.m. with local nonprofits selling Blessing of the Bikes apparel, patches, pins and more.
In addition to Sunday’s Blessing at the airport, vendors set up in downtown Baldwin selling clothing and bike accessories.
Although the Blessing is held on Sunday, this event continues to grow with local businesses holding activities all week.
Visit the Blessing of the Bikes Facebook page for updates and information.
Mason County
Republican Committee to meet Feb. 7
The regular monthly meeting of the Mason County Republican Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington. The public is welcome to attend.