St. Joseph Parish Hall to host drive-up fish fry events during Lent
St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart, will host drive-up Lenten fish fry events every Friday during Lent, starting Feb. 19 and continuing until April 2.
Each fish fry will be from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu includes fried pollock or baked tilapia, potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, coleslaw and dessert. The cost is $12 per dinner. For more information, please call (231) 873-5776.
Fin & Feather Club cancels meeting
Due to concern of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County is once again canceling its regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The club hopes to resume its monthly meetings in March.
MCC blood drive is today
The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan blood drive will host a blood drive today from 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. It will take place in the auxiliary gym at the high school building. Appointments are still available. To schedule one online, visit https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125219.
Masks are required and donors should have a photo ID on hand when they come. Those who have donated before through Versiti can fill out a pass ahead of time to expedite the registration process.
Donors can call the school office when they arrive and wait in the parking lot until someone greets them if there is a wait.
For more information, call blood drive chairperson Roxanne Chye at (231) 757-4748 or email at rchye@mccschools.org.
Sheridan Township Board postpones meeting to Feb. 23
The Sheridan Township Board has postponed its previously scheduled Feb. 16 meeting. The meeting will now be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the township hall.
Mason County GOP to meet Thursday
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republicans will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Church, 209 N. Rowe St. in Ludington. Everyone attending are required to mask.
Pentwater Women’s Club to meet Friday
The Pentwater Women’s Club Zoom will host a virtual meeting at 1:30 p.m. Friday. All members will be sent an electronic invitation to attend prior to the meeting.
Pentwater Arts Council officers Janet Nelson and Robin Martin will present an update on the programs sponsored by the council and the impact they have had on art education in area schools and the surrounding communities.
American Legion to host drive-up pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will hold a drive-up pizza night on from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. Orders will be taken starting at 4:30 p.m. Pizzas are 14 inches and thin-crust. Several toppings are available. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Call (231) 884-1393 or (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Customers are asked to have their order ready when calling. The Legion will ask for customers’ names, as well as the type and color of their vehicle. The total amount for the order will be given at the time of pick-up. Cash and checks are the only methods of payment accepted.
Customers will be will called you when their pizza goes in the oven to prevent unnecessary waiting. Pick up is in the back parking lot of the American Legion, 318 N. James St. in Ludington. There will be a sign where you are to pull up.
Customers are asked not to leave their vehicles. Pizzas will be brought to them. You do not need to be a member to place an order. Orders will be for carry-out only.