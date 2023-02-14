MCC mid-winter break starts Friday
Mason County Central Schools would like to remind parents and students that there will be no school Friday or Monday due to mid-winter break. School resumes on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Offices will also be closed during this time.
FAFSA help for families Thursday at LHS
On Thursday, Ludington High School counselors and a Michigan College Adviser will help interested parents and/or students complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). No appointment is needed; parents can come throughout the day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the high school library and get assistance.
In order to create an account, the student and parent must bring their social security numbers, their phones if they have them, and personal email account access information. Call (231) 845-3860 for more information.
Ludington Curling Club Feb. 27 clinic canceled
The Ludington Curling Club’s clinic, originally scheduled for Feb. 27, has been canceled due to scheduling issues.
U.S. 31 lane closures in effect through 3 p.m.
Lane closures for road work are in effect through 3 p.m. today on northbound U.S. 31 from Monroe Road exit 154 to the north branch of the Pentwater River.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, find the list of statewide lane closures at www.michigan.gov/drive.
MCC softball hosting mother-son dance
The Mason County Central softball team is hosting a mother-son dance from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Mason County Central High School, 210 W. Broadway, Scottville.
Tickets are $10 per family and include a professional photo print.
Tickets will be available at the door, at Scottville Elementary School or the Upper Elementary School.
Proceeds will benefit the MCC softball program.
Show-and-tell starting March 1 at Tallman Lake Senior Center
Tallman Lake Senior Center is hosting its first session of show-and-tell on Wednesday, Mar. 1. This will be a recurring event the first Wednesday of each month from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Anyone who would like to participate is encouraged to display and describe an item such as a memento, photograph, award, art or craft, or a bygone toy, tool or household object. People are also welcome to simply recount a memorable experience. The length of each presentation will vary as time allows, and presenters are not required to preregister.
The center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.