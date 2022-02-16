Mason-Lake
Conservation District moves meeting to March
The regular monthly Mason-Lake Conservation District board meeting has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday, March 4 at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St. The public is welcome to attend.
MCC reminds students, parents of long weekend
Mason County Central Schools students will have a long weekend this week. There is no school on Friday, Feb. 18, to allow staff to participate in all-day professional development activities. The district is closed on Monday, Feb. 21, for mid-winter break. School resumes on Tuesday.
LACA to feature artist’s two-year retrospective
of art made during COVID
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host an exhibit by former Grand Rapids artists and current Ludington resident James Thomas, AKA “Rabbit,” March 4-26 in the arts center’s main gallery.
The exhibit is titled, “Rabbit’s Universe: Finding Joy Through COVID Conflict & Quarantine,” and features art made between March 2020 and March 2022.
Rabbit considers his visual art to be modern impressionism. He has studied at Grand Valley State University, Kendall College of Art and Design and the Art Institute of Chicago.
Rabbit’s exhibit will feature more than 100 original paintings he has created over the past two years as well as a number of found object sculptures, installations and writings.
The exhibit is free to view and will be on display during normal LACA business hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibit is free to view.
A series of public artist receptions celebrating the exhibit will take place each Friday in March from 5 to 8 p.m. In addition to giving community members an opportunity to meet Rabbit while taking in the exhibit and enjoy some live music and drinks.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington. Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.
O’Malley hosting
upcoming office hours
101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, is inviting residents to share their questions or concerns during upcoming office hour events.
Interested individuals can meet with O’Malley at the following days, times and locations:
• Friday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m., Ludington City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
• Friday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. Leelanau County Government Center, 8527 E. Government Center Drive, Suttons Bay.
Those with questions or comments who are unable to attend may contact O’Malley’s office by phone at (517) 373-0825 or email at jackomalley@house.mi.gov.