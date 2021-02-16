No school Friday, Monday at MCC
Mason County Central Schools would like to remind parents that students will enjoy a long weekend this week. There will be no school on Friday, Feb. 19 or Monday, Feb. 22. Staff members will be participating in professional development on Friday, while Monday is the district’s miid-winter break. Class will resume as usual on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Ludington Senior Center to distribute food boxes
The Ludington Senior Center will have food boxes available for pickup on Wednesday and Thursday. Distribution will be at noon both days, and no early pickups are allowed. Food boxes are available to people age 60 and older and there is a limit of one food box per vehicle.
Lakeshore Food Club, Meijer partner for hunger relief program
The Lakeshore Food Club has partnered with Meijer’s Simply Give Hunger Relief Program help local families facing food insecurity as the community continue to feel the impact of COVID-19.
The economic ramifications of the pandemic mean more and more members of the community are turning to the food club for help to ensure they know where their next meal is coming from, and demand has increased since March 2020, the food club stated in a press release.
Each Simply Give campaign helps more than 250 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The campaigns also foster a sense of community by encouraging customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to the local food pantry selected by the store.
Lakeshore Food Club will benefit from donation cards purchased at the Ludington Meijer now through April 10.
The food club is encouraging the public to assist with the mission to help feed the hungry in Mason County by purchasing a food donation card during shopping trips. Spread the word and tell your friends, relatives, neighbors and co-workers because every dollar makes a difference. Whether shopping in-store, online or using Meijer pickup or home delivery, the community is asked to consider adding a Simply Give donation card to their shopping carts.
For every $10 Simply Give donation card purchased on Saturday, March 13, and Saturday, April 3, Meijer will double match the contribution, meaning they will donate an additional $20. This means the Lakeshore Food Club will receive a total of $30 for every $10 a customer donates on those double match days.
Conservation district to host virtual tree, shrub workshop Thursday
There will be a virtual presentation on trees and shrubs at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.
This one-hour presentation, given by the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts, the Forestry Assistance Program (FAP) and Michigan State University Extension, is designed for landowners and professionals such as foresters, ecologists and loggers, interested in planting trees and shrubs. Numerous topics will be discussed by Josh Shields, FAP forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts, and Emily Pochubay, Tree Fruit Integrated Pest Management Educator with MSU Extension.
Topics will include matching tree and shrub species to the proper site conditions; selecting fruit tree cultivars based on desired use of fruit and susceptibility to pests and disease; site preparation and planting techniques; pruning methods for fruit trees; proper handling and care of seedlings and fruit trees; spring vs. autumn planting and more.
There is no cost for attending this event. Registration is required and space is limited. Once you register, you will be provided with login information for the program used to give the virtual presentation. When registering, provide an email address to receive login information.
For more information or to register, contact Josh Shields at (989) 220-9236 or joshua.shields@macd.org.