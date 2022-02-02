Spring tree/shrub sale now underway
at conservation districts
The spring 2022 tree/shrub sales are open for both the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts. Visit the online stores at www.mason-lakeconservation.org or www.manisteecd2.org to shop. Orders are processed on a first come, first served basis, and species do run out.
The Mitten, Sportsman’s hosting fundraiser for Lakeshore Food 4 Kids
The Mitten and Sportsman’s Restaurant are hosting a fundraiser for the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program Feb. 11-14. The Kegs for Cash event allows customers to buy a draft beer or Faygo pop and benefit the nonprofit weekend food “backpack” program for K-12 students experiencing food insecurity in the Ludington Area School District.
Dollars spent on the featured product during the Kegs for Cash fundraiser will be donated to Lakeshore Food 4 Kids to help with its mission. The fundraiser starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 and continues until 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.
Veterans breakfast Thursday
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association will hold a veterans breakfast at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St. in Ludington.
For more information, call Dennis at (360) 620-9688 or email denster63@gmail.com.
COVID vaccination clinic today in Shelby
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Northwest Michigan Health Services office, Shelby, 119. S. State St. in Shelby.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. The vaccine is good for ages 5 and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with proof of age.