Fish fry Fridays start this week at St. Joseph
St. Joseph and St. Vincent Parish will hold a Lenten fish fry every Friday from Feb. 24 to April 7 at 2349 W. Jackson Road, in Hart. Dinner is available for dine-in or takeout.
Serving time is from 5 to 7 p.m. and dinners are $13 each.
Dinners include a choice of baked or fried fish with a vegetable, potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and choice of dessert.
Painting with Julie Friday
Julie Tews will continue her painting classes from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Ludington Senior Center. The class will introduce two small mini holiday/seasonal canvases. Tews supplies all the necessary materials for the participants to create, paint and display. It’s easy and fun to do at a cost of $20. A $10 deposit by Wednesday will hold a place in the class. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.